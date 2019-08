The 2019 VMAs start Monday at 8 p.m.

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Hubbard Music is helping Taylor Swift get ready for her VMAs performance next week.

According to their Facebook page, Hubbard Music received a call on Tuesday for a rush shipment of a Pink Sparkle Ludwig drum set for Swift’s upcoming performance.

A video in the post shows the shipment box being signed “To Taylor, From Mark!”

The 2019 VMAs start Monday at 8 p.m.