Hubbard Music owner reflects on journey of Taylor Swift’s sparkly pink drums

The nearly $3,000 drum set will be featured in the singer's VMA performance Monday night

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Hubbard Music is going to be a part of Taylor Swift’s performance at the Video Music Awards next week. Store owner Mark Tirabassi packaged and shipped it Wednesday.

The pink sparkle Ludwig drum set was rotated between both stores in Hubbard and at the Eastwood Mall.

On Tuesday, Ludwig called Tirabassi about shipping the set. Swift requested it for her performance and the company knew he had one in stock.

Tirabassi signed the box before sending it out.

He said it’s surreal to think about the journey of this particular kit that used to be in his store.

“The peer pressure is on me to watch this, and I was told that she’s opening so I really don’t know where it will appear in the show, I have no clue.”

He’ll be watching the VMAs on Monday, airing on MTV at 8 p.m.

The drum kit cost close to $3,000 and is now owned by Taylor Swift’s production company.