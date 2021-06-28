Hubbard mom accused of leaving child inside vehicle while she shopped

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A Hubbard mom is accused of leaving her small child alone inside her vehicle while she was in a store.

Officers were called about 1:15 p.m. June 14 on reports of a child alone and crying inside a vehicle parked outside Save-a-Lot on West Liberty Street.

When policed arrived, they saw the GMC unattended and the child inside crying.

The mom, later identified as 38-year-old Jessie Holland, came out of the store and told officers that the vehicle was hers and that she “acknowledged the mistake,” according to the police report.

Holland had another child with her when she came out of the store. Both children are ages 1 and 3, but it is not clear which child was left in the car.

Holland told police that she only ran inside the store for a minute, according to the police report. A witness told police that the child was alone for at least 10 minutes, the report stated.

Holland was issued a summons for child endangering. Her first court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday.