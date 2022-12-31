HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Hubbard Mayor Ben Kyle warned residents that there will be a delay in the delivery of the city’s utility bills.

He said a postal mail sort used by the city was “unknowingly closed” and they couldn’t reach them for a confirmed delivery, Kyle wrote in a Facebook post.

He said customers can call the Hubbard Utility Billing office at 330-534-3054 for current balances.

He said that a payment stub is not necessary when paying the bill, and to be sure that the address and account are on the memo portion of the check.