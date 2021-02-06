Hubbard mayor announces smoke detector giveaway

The first 250 cars in line will each receive two smoke detectors and other fire safety materials

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) –– Hubbard Mayor Ben Kyle invited residents of the city and township to stop by the “Fire Safety Drive-Thru Giveaway” from 10 a.m. until noon Feb. 20.

The first 250 cars in line at the Hubbard City Administration building will each receive two smoke detectors and other fire safety materials.

“This program has been a dream of mine ever since I was a kid watching my dad, Tim, race out of the house as a volunteer firefighter and then later in life when he was the fire chief; he would diligently install CO detectors and reflective address numbers at anyone’s house that needed it,” the mayor posted on his Facebook page.

Members of the Eagle Joint Fire District will be stationed at the drive-thru to reduce close contact and answer questions about fire safety.