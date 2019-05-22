Hubbard mascot full of spirit after receiving national award Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) - A local high school mascot is full of pride after receiving a national award for his school spirit in Disney World.

The Hubbard Eagle was declared the most spirited mascot in the country by Varsity Brands.

The teen behind the feathers is sophomore Isaac Powell. He has been the Eagle since he was in eighth grade.

The Eagle attends every sporting event at least once. Powell said when he received the award, luckily, his name was up on the screen.

"You can never think, 'Oh, I'm the best in the country at something,' there has to be someone better. So I'm sitting there at our table and they said, 'And now, for the mascot category,' and I'm just sitting there and all of a sudden, my name came up on the screen first. The reaction that the crowd gave... was so loud that I couldn't even hear them announce my name over the speakers in this big arena," Powell said.

Powell aspires to be Ohio State's Brutus the Buckeye. He is considering going into sports marketing or education after graduating.