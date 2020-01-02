Hubbard man to change plea in fraud case surrounding Vienna air station club

A man from Hubbard is expected to change his plea in a fraud case surrounding the Youngstown Air Reserve Station

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man from Hubbard is set to change his plea after being accused of falsely representing an organization at the Youngstown Air Reserve Station in Vienna and then asking for donations in its name.

According to a federal indictment, Timothy McKenna, 58, is charged with six counts of mail fraud.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges in October but is now expected to change his plea at a January 9 hearing.

Prosecutors say that between 2009 and 2017, McKenna falsely claimed he was chairman of the 910th Operations Group Booster Club, which doesn’t exist, and then sent letters to local businesses asking for donations.

He would send letters on Air Force letterhead, claiming he was head of the booster group asking for gifts to be donated and given away as prizes at a Christmas ball, according to the indictment.

Those gifts were given to personnel at the air station who had been deployed throughout the year, and some of the gifts he kept for himself, according to the indictment.