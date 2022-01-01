NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – A Hubbard man was shot with what police are calling “sponge bullets” during an interaction with law enforcement on New Year’s Day.

According to police, officers were called at about 8:08 a.m. to the Lawrence County Community Action Partnership building on Grant Street for an alarm call.

Officers say the suspect, 38-year-old James Krishna, of Hubbard, fired several shots into the alarm system there.

While officers were on the scene at LCCAP, they got a call about a suspect, later identified as Krishna, at the McGonigle Ambulance station on the corner of Jefferson and Falls street who was trying to get into the building.

Officers searched the area and found Krishna inside a vehicle at the Oak Leaf Garden apartments.

Police say Krishna got out of the car but refused to comply with their commands and was shot twice with “less-lethal sponge rounds” and taken into custody. He was treated at UMPC Jameson for minor injuries from the sponge bullets.

Officers recovered a loaded 9 mm handgun from Krishna, according to investigators.

Krishna was booked into the Lawrence County Jail on criminal trespass, defiant trespass, criminal mischief, discharge of firearms prohibited and two counts of burglary. He is being held on $100,000 bond.