Hubbard man says woman who ‘cat-fished’ him forced her way into his apartment

The man told police that the woman, who he never met in person, lunged at him, grabbing his neck

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A Hubbard man reported that a woman he met through an online dating website forced her way into his apartment and lunged at him, scratching his neck.

The man called police just after 1:30 a.m. last Saturday, reporting that Mary Rock was outside on his porch, crying.

He said he never met Rock in person before but said she had been contacting him and his friends for years, sometimes repeatedly, leaving voicemails on their phones, according to a police report.

He said Rock had “cat-fished” him through an online dating website approximately three years ago, until he found out what she really looked like. He showed an officer his phone, showing dozens of calls from the woman, the report stated.

The man said that night, he was home alone when he heard someone knocking on his door. He said opened it to find Rock standing outside and said she was screaming something that didn’t make sense to him.

The man told police that when he tried to call 911, she pushed the door open, grabbing him by the neck. He said she then grabbed his face, pulled out his earrings, knocked him on the ground.

Police noted in their report that the victim had long scratches on the back of his neck.

Investigators said during her arrest, Rock said to tell the man that she was sorry and that she didn’t mean to hurt him. She told police that she liked them but his friends had embarrassed her by calling her father, according to the police report.

Police said during her arrest, she went from sobbing hysterically to seriously saying that she did nothing wrong.

Rock is being held in the Trumbull County Jail on an aggravated burglary charge. She’s scheduled to appear in court on December 5.