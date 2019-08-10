Hubbard man reports being stabbed by burglar

It happened in the 100 block of Hager Street

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A Hubbard man told police that he was stabbed by a burglar who was trying to climb through his kitchen window.

The homeowner called 911 just after 1 a.m. July 31.

The 22-year-old man told police that he awoke to a sound in the kitchen of his home in the 100 block of Hager Street. He said he came downstairs and found a man trying to get into the house through a window, according to a police report.

The man told police he went onto his back porch, and the man lunged at him, cutting him.

Police said the victim told officers that it happened so fast that he couldn’t see the weapon involved. He said he ran back inside, grabbed his gun and called police, according to the report.

Police said the victim’s injuries — two cuts on his arm — were minor.

There was a woman, teenager and two children sleeping in the home during the time, the police report stated.

The victim also reported that the porch light had been removed, and someone previously damaged his car tires and took items from his vehicle.

Police reported finding footprints from the porch to the garage, as well as a knife under the shrubs.

They’re investigating.