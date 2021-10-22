Hubbard man arrested, accused of threatening 2 people with knife

HUBBARD Ohio (WKBN) – Bond was set at $25,000 for a man accused of threatening two people with a knife in Hubbard.

John Negrea, 23, faces charges of felonious assault and domestic violence.

Police said they were called Thursday afternoon to a home on Elmwood Drive for an incident involving Negrea and two victims.

According to a police report, Negrea had been arguing with a woman when the woman’s mother stepped in. The report states that Negrea charged toward the woman with a knife and then chased his stepfather around with the knife when the stepfather tried to intervene.

According to the report, Negrea threatened that he was going to cut the man before leaving the area.

The victims told police that previously, Negrea had choked the woman that he had been arguing with and that she had bruises on her neck from the assault.

Police arrested Negrea Thursday evening after a domestic incident, which had been reported to Brookfield and Hubbard police.

Negrea was arraigned Friday, where he was ordered to have no contact with the victims.