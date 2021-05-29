Hubbard makes special dedication to veterans for Memorial Day weekend

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – In the heart of Memorial Day weekend, the city of Hubbard wanted to remember their veterans. A special tribute took part in front of about 60 people Saturday, many who served or are still serving in the military.

The bridge looks like any standard bridge, but appropriately for this weekend, Hubbard decided to dedicate it to their veterans.

The ceremony for the Hubbard Veterans Bridge started with Mayor Ben Kyle addressing the crowd.

“For generations, people have crossed this bridge, a part of Myron Street. Now, every time they cross this bridge, they will see the signs: Hubbard Veterans Bridge,” said Mayor Kyle.

Joining him in speaking were members of VFW Post 3767 along with American Legion Post 51, remembering their brothers in arms both past and present.

“We dedicate it in the name of those who offered their lives so that justice, freedom and democracy will survive,” said Commander John Rica of American Legion Post 51.

“It is America’s soldiers, sailors, marines, airmen and coastguard men who have tenaciously defended and preserved our way of life,” said Commander Jesse Regan of VFW Post 3767.

Mayor Kyle honored both veterans’ organizations with a proclamation, honoring them for their years of service to veterans.

“This pandemic has thrown some curveballs at us for sure, but our mission never ceases and neither will we,” Regan said.

Then, they officially opened the bridge with a ceremonial ribbon cutting and, as many Memorial Day remembrances, a 21-gun salute.

“God bless all veterans, and God bless America,” Rica said.