Hubbard Library hits the road with mobile bookstore

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Hubbard Library now has wheels with its mobile bookstore, and stopped at the Hubbard Farmers Market on Sunday.

The mobile book sales started last year during the pandemic, when people were unable to come into the library.

All the proceeds from the book sale go to benefit the Hubbard Public Library.

The Hubbard Farmers Market takes place every weekend and the mobile book sale will be there every Sunday through Oct. 10.

“With all the new COVID restrictions and everything, we have to get a little more creative, we have to get outside,” said volunteer Jennifer Jenkins.

If you can’t make it to the farmers market, the Hubbard Library also has an ongoing book sale inside their library location.