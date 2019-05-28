Hubbard Library giving out free drug deactivation bags Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) - The Hubbard Library is offering a safe way to dispose of medications.

Drug deactivation bags are free and available to anyone who lives in Ohio.

"This is a way you can do it safely without affecting the environment, if you can't get to a drop off area," said Amy Zell, teen and patron technology assistant at the Hubbard Library.

To dispose of old medications, all you have to do is open the bag. Pour your old medicine in. Fill it half-way with warm water, then wait 30 seconds. Seal the bag and shake it, then throw it in the trash.

The bags will hold 45 pills, six ounces of liquid or six patches.

Zell said this is important in order to help fight against the opioid epidemic in the area.

"The opioid crisis is a really big deal in our community and surrounding communities, we want to do whatever we can to help," she said.

The library will be handing the bags out until all 800 are gone.

To receive one, just simply go to the Hubbard Library and ask for a drug deactivation bag. You do not need a library card and you do not need to live in Hubbard.

She said they do ask that anyone who takes a bag fills out and send back the form attached to help them continue this effort in the future.

The Hubbard Library is open Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. — 8 p.m. and Friday through Saturday, 9 a.m. — 5 p.m.