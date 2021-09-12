Hubbard ice cream shop celebrates 90 years, looks to expand

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Webb’s Ice Cream in Hubbard celebrated 90 years Sunday. They spent the day celebrating with a birthday party at their shop.

The celebration was thrown in the back parking lot from 3 to 9 p.m. Sunday evening.

The party included popcorn, chips, hotdogs and even a dunk tank. The Hubbard Eagle also paid a visit to guests.

Because of their success, the ice cream shop is looking to expand in the near future.

“We’re looking forward to hopefully putting some into other locations somewhere across the country,” said Amy Misik, owner of Webb’s Ice Cream.

To celebrate the milestone, the shop debuted their funnel cake sundaes and brownie sundaes.

They also sold some specialty flavors including lemon and buckeye.