Hubbard High School students receive high honors in governor’s art exhibition

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Two Hubbard High School seniors were selected to take part in the 2021 Ohio Governor’s Youth Art Exhibition, and one of the pieces will hang in the governor’s office.

Gabe Gilliland’s and Zachary Jones’ art pieces were selected as “top 25” in the exhibition.

For their achievements, they’ll both receive the 2021 Governor’s Award of Excellence. One of Gilliland’s pieces will also hang in Governor Mike DeWine’s office.

More than 6,000 artworks were entered for regional judging. Approximately 15% were selected by regional jurors to move on to the state judging. State jurors were then tasked with selecting 300 artworks for inclusion in the 2021 exhibition, as well as the best 25 pieces in the state.

Gilliland had the greatest showing in Hubbard High School history with one of his pieces earning a spot in the governor’s office, one earning a top 25 finish and he had two pieces named in the top 300.

In addition to Gilliland and Jones, Mallory Greenamyer’s artwork was selected as a top 300 piece. Only six times in the 51-year history of the show has a student from Hubbard High School been selected into the top 300. All of those recognitions have occurred since 2013.

The 51st Ohio Governor’s Youth Art Exhibition will open for online viewing on Sunday, April 25 at www.govart.org.

Artwork by Gilliland