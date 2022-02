HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN)- Hubbard High School is hosting their annual STEAM Festival on Tuesday.

More than 500 students signed up to participate in this year’s festival that will feature 16 different STEAM activities, including bridge building, an egg drop, paper roller coasters and a science escape room.



It’s from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hubbard High School.