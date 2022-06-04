HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Goodwill store in Hubbard is closing as those at the business look for a new space for their storefront.

Youngstown Area Goodwill Industries notified local customers that the growth of the store has created a need for a new space. The business has been located on W. Liberty Street, in the plaza next to Francesco’s Pizzeria, for two years.

“We have not yet found our perfect location, but we promise to keep you updated during the process. Regardless of where we land, we look forward to continuing to serve all of our communities, including the city of Hubbard,” a statement from the company read.

The Hubbard location will remain open for shoppers and to accept donations through mid-July.