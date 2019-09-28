Hubbard dentist offering free services to those without dental insurance

The "Free Day of Dentistry" will be Friday, Oct. 4

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A dentist in Hubbard will be providing free services to those without dental insurance during a “Free Day of Dentistry” on Friday, Oct. 4.

It’s happening from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Braydich Dental, located at 45 East Liberty St.

The event is in conjunction with Dentistry From The Heart, a global initiative determined to give proper oral care to more people without dental insurance.

Braydich Dental will perform free fillings, cleanings, extractions and denture repairs to the first 200 registered patients, who will be seen on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Registration begins at 6:30 a.m. All patients must be registered before 5 p.m.

For more information, contact the Braydich Dental office at 330-515-7102.