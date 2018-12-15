Hubbard crime activity: Police find woman slumped over steering wheel

Copyright by WKBN - All rights reserved File photo

Tuesday, Dec. 4

10:36 a.m. - 200 block of Hall Ave., a 13-year-old child faces an unruly child charge after students at the school reported that she was simulating shooting students in the back of their heads and making statements about drowning her brother. Police said the girl's mother agreed to take her to the hospital for a mental evaluation.

Wednesday, Dec. 5

12:17 p.m. - 300 block of Hall Ave., police were called after a report of two teenage sisters who were habitually truant from school. Police said the girls' father was contacted and was notified that charges would be filed.

Friday, Dec. 7

5:08 a.m. - 100 block of Hubbard Youngstown Rd., Anthony Waters, 37, of Mercer, Pa., arrested and charged with failure to stop after an accident and failure to control after a traffic crash. Police were called to the area of Pizza Joe's and the car wash, where they found a vehicle with damage and debris in the parking lot as well as a damaged pole. Police said Waters, who was found to be the owner of the vehicle, was found staggering down the sidewalk on Jackson Street. Police said he took a blood-alcohol-content test, which showed a BAC of .053 percent, under the legal driving limit of .08. He also agreed to submit a urine test, of which results are pending, according to a police report.

5:30 p.m. - 200 block of W. Liberty St., Heather Joki, 38, of North Jackson, arrested and charged with driving under the influence, open container and failure to reinstate. Police were called to Shell gas station for a report that a woman was driving erratically and who was slumped over the steering wheel. Police woke up the driver, Joki, who they said was slurring her words and drooling. The vehicle was running and in drive. Police reported finding a bottle of vodka and pills in the vehicle.

Monday, Dec. 10

10:49 a.m. - 100 block of Mock St., a woman reported receiving a call from a man who identified himself as an employee for a virus protection company. He told the woman that the company was no longer providing services to residential customers and that she would be refunded $500. She said the man got access to her bank account from a remote location. He then told her that he deposited too much money on accident and directed her to purchase iTunes gift cards to refund him. She then realized that no money had ever been deposited into her account and that she had been scammed.

Tuesday, Dec. 11

9:22 a.m. - 800 block of N. Main St., reported breaking and entering at Hubbard Coal and Supply. Police said someone broke a window and tried to pry open a door. The burglar stole $5 in change from a cash register, according to a police report.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the City of Hubbard Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the City of Hubbard Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.