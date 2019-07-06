Hubbard crime activity: Gas station employee says man threatened to shoot her

Friday, June 28

10:18 p.m. – S. Main and Church streets, Angela Vakasy, 48, of Campbell, arrested and charged with DUI, operating an unsafe vehicle, right of way and driving left of center. Police received a report that the driver was all over the roadway and conducted a traffic stop. Police said the driver, Vakasy, wouldn’t look at the officer and was eating chips, which were spilled all over her. Vakasy told police that she was sick, according to a police report. She declined to complete sobriety tests, the report stated.

Saturday, June 29

9:25 p.m. – 100 block of Mock St., reported theft of a ballistics vest from a vehicle.

4 p.m. – 800 block of W. Liberty St., Frederick Wood, Jr., 55, arrested and charged with aggravated menacing. A cashier at Speedway gas station reported that a man threatened to shoot her if she didn’t turn on the pumps, according to a police report. The cashier said she told the man that he would have to prepay to turn on the pumps and said the man then threw cash onto the counter and continued yelling. Police said they were able to identify Wood from surveillance video of the incident. Police said Wood was confrontational with officers during his arrest.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the City of Hubbard Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the City of Hubbard Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.