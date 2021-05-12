Hubbard considers renaming bridge to honor veterans

If approved, the city plans to host a renaming ceremony on May 29

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Hubbard Mayor Ben Kyle asked Trumbull County Commissioners to name a bridge in honor of the city’s veterans.

The city would like to see the newly replaced Myron Street Bridge called the Hubbard Veterans Bridge.

Wednesday, commissioners held a public hearing on the name change and no one was against the idea.

“It just honors all veterans here in the city of Hubbard who have served our country, who are actively serving or have passed on and their memory lives on with all of us,” Kyle said.

Commissioners are expected to vote on the name change at their next meeting.

If approved, the city plans to host a renaming ceremony on May 29.