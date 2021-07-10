Hubbard Conservation Club holds catfish tournament

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – In Hubbard on Saturday, catfish was on the menu – or at least fishing for catfish was.

The Hubbard Conservation Club hosted its bi-weekly catfish tournament.

It is a catch and release event.

First News spoke with the last tournament winner right after he caught a whopping 25 inch catfish.

He said he comes out for every tournament with his family for some bonding time.

“Keeps her out of trouble. It keeps my wife happy because she likes to catfish,” said participant John Jackson.

They had several categories for winners, such as catching the biggest or catching the most total inches of fish.

They add up the total length of all the catfish a person catches and that’s how they get the measurement.

The next competition will be at the Hubbard Conservation Club at 1760 Wick Campbell Road on July 24 from 6:30 to 11:30 p.m. and is open to the public.