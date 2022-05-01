HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) — The Hubbard community is continuing to support a local boy with a terminal illness.

Seven-year-old Michael Parteleno’s family describes him as a joyful, happy kid who loves Spiderman and spending time with his family.

He suffers from Batten’s disease, which affects two to four out of every 100,000 children in the United States.

“There is no cure, there is no treatment and it’s 100% terminal,” said Michael’s mom Tammy Parteleno.

Because of the disease, Michael is blind.

“Through this whole thing with his vision he never once said something is wrong, he kind of just went with the flow,” Parteleno said.

Lion’s Club president Joe Schroeder said they wanted to give back to Michael’s family.

“The lions are about giving. Our motto is we give, we serve — that’s what we do,” Schroeder said.

Michael’s mom says their support team has made all the difference.

“We keep seeing how the community reaches out and wants to help and we are so grateful and thankful,” Parteleno said.

The Hubbard community actioned off raffle baskets from local businesses in addition to the spaghetti dinner.

All of the proceeds will go to Michael’s Miracle to help the family pay for his ongoing medical expenses.

“I just wish people would be more giving, I think the world would be a better place,” Schroeder said.

Michael’s family said they’re trying to live one day at a time.

“Living in that moment has really meant so much more and put things into perspective,” Parteleno said.