Hubbard City swears in new police officer

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Hubbard City Police Department has a new full-time officer.
Officer Richard Kennedy was sworn in Wednesday by Mayor Benjamin Kyle.
Kennedy is a longtime Hubbard resident and a 2014 graduate of Hubbard High School.
He as been working part-time for both the township and city before being hired full-time by the city.
Kennedy’s duties begin immediately.
