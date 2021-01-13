Hubbard City swears in new police officer

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Hubbard City Police Department has a new full-time officer.

Officer Richard Kennedy was sworn in Wednesday by Mayor Benjamin Kyle.

Kennedy is a longtime Hubbard resident and a 2014 graduate of Hubbard High School.

He as been working part-time for both the township and city before being hired full-time by the city.

Kennedy’s duties begin immediately.

