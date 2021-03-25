Hubbard church damaged in fire launches fundraising campaign

Leaders are organizing an effort to raise money to upgrade facilities

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A fundraising effort is underway to bring back a local church better than ever.

While insurance will cover the cost to repair the damage caused by a fire at St. Patrick’s Church, leaders are organizing an effort to raise money to upgrade facilities in the building, some of which have been obsolete for quite some time, according to church leaders.

“Ours is a future of hope,” said St. Patrick’s Pastor, Rev. Michael Swierz. “It’s an opportunity to make our church building ready to meet the needs of the people for generations to come, improving our sanctuary, restoring and improving our organ, enlarging the kitchen facilities and make much-needed improvements to the church hall.”

Swierz said they are also looking to restore, if possible, the original bells and erect a new bell tower.

“In order to help the congregation achieve these goals, the Cafaro Foundation has agreed to match all donations to this campaign up to $100,000,” Swierz said.

To donate or for more information, contact Father Swierz at 330-534-1928.