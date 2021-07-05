Hubbard church community celebrates pastor’s big milestone birthday

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – It was a big milestone for a local pastor turning 95. On Monday night, his church community came together at Philip’s Chapel Church of God and Christ to celebrate.

They say it’s not about how old you are but about how young you feel, and this pastor is the perfect testament to that. At 95 years old, Pastor Paul Loggins is still finding the strength to serve his community.

“He’s been a leader and a father to us,” said Rodney Harrison, a congregational member of the church.

Pastor Loggins has been spreading the word of God for more than 70 years.

“I was in Mississippi and the Lord told me to come to Ohio,” Loggins said.

He’s been spreading the gospel ever since and doesn’t plan on stopping anytime soon.

“I don’t want to retire. I want to keep on until the Lord carries me home,” he said.

He’s keeping his word.

“He promised God a long time ago that he was going to serve him until he died, and so far, he’s holding onto that promise,” said Deacon Paul Smith.

And teaching many generations what it means to have faith.

“This is the first church that my children when they got out of school would run,” said Betty Jones, another congregation member.

Church members agree that he takes the cake.

“He’s a great friend. He’s a great mentor. He’s a great teacher,” said Katie Patterson, a missionary.

As long as he can, Pastor Loggins plans to keep being all of those things and more with the support of his flock.

“Love Pastor. I want to hold him up in any way that we can,” said Frances Brown, a congregation member.