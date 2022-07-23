HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) — Several class cars were on display Saturday to benefit a facility for community use.

The Corner House Christian Church on Chestnut Ridge Road hosted the show to raise funds for some upcoming projects.

The proceeds will go toward revamping the church’s current pavilion, but also looking to add another pavilion near the church as well.

The church’s pastor, Dave Coxson, says the pavilion would be used for the community, just one of many ways the church would reach out.

“Mainly, if a family just wanted to come out and have a picnic, or rent or borrow the place for a family reunion or what have you, we want to be all about family, we want to reach out to the community, and so our goal is to be a voice of hope,” says Coxson.

The pavilion’s slab was laid this morning, and the church hopes to have the structure set up by the end of the summer.