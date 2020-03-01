Hubbard business’s Smiles for Charity fundraiser begins

Braydich Dental will donate 100 percent of their teeth whitening proceeds to Northeast Ohio Adoption Services

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Sunday was the first day of Braydich Dental’s 2020 Smiles for Charity fundraiser.

The Hubbard business, located on 45 E Liberty St., will donate 100 percent of their teeth whitening proceeds to Northeast Ohio Adoption Services.

For a $100 donation, people will receive an all-in-one teeth whitening kit.

The fundraiser began in 2004 and has donated over $300,000 in that time.

People were also able to vote for which charity or nonprofit they wanted Braydich to donate to.

They hope to raise $20,000. The fundraiser runs until June 30.