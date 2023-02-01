HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) — Two Hubbard businesses are teaming up to create an enhanced customer dining and winery experience.

The business relationship first began as a friendship as both businesses were launching six years ago.

Woodland Cellars Winery/Meadery and “Too” Hot Mamas officially launched their collaboration on Wednesday.

Though businesses have collaborated in the past, they say this next evolution in their business strategy just made sense.

They plan to partner with other local businesses like Ferris Farms in New Wilmington, Pennsylvania, and the Hubbard Farmers Market.

A new coffee shop, KT’s Coffee Talk, is also set to reopen this month adjacent to the winery; it will introduce a variety of homemade desserts through AB Sweets, another local business.

“I’m super excited, it’s like a dream come true. You think about when you start your business, what’s the next level and how are you going to expand,” says Audra Horton with “Too” Hot Mamas. “Everything just fell into place at the right time.”

“I can’t wait to see what [Horton] does with her newfound role in Woodland Cellars and ‘Too’ Hot Mamas,” says Dani Wilson with Woodland Cellars. “I think she’s just going to absolutely kill it. I’m very excited.”

Their first product will lease will happen March 4 and will feature pepper-infused wines and wine-infused jams.

Both businesses say this marks the first of a laundry list of products they hope to release in the future.