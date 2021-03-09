Hubbard bar cited for alleged COVID-19 violations

The citation stems from a visit to the New Manhattan on Monday

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Investigative Unit cited a Hubbard bar for alleged COVID-19 violations.

The citation stems from a visit to the New Manhattan on Monday.

According to a news release from the Ohio Investigative Unit, when agents visited the bar, they found about 100 customers crowded inside with no social-distancing measures in place. The customers were “intermingling with other social groups throughout the premises,” the release stated.

The bar received an improper conduct — disorderly activity citation.

The above case will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission for potential penalties, including fines and/or the suspension or revocation of liquor permits.