Hubbard art students design custom shoes for Vans competition

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Art students from Hubbard High School are among students from 500 schools to compete in the Vans Custom Culture contest.

The contest encourages students to customize black Vans shoes, highlighting their creativity and specific themes.

High school students Mallory Greenamyer and Grace Ryser are taking part in the competition.

Greenamyer’s “Local Flavor” shoes represent the Mahoning Valley, including its history and the steel mills.

Ryser’s shoes showcased local graffiti to represent Vans’ “Of the Walls” theme.

Hubbard High School art teacher Josh MacMillian said, “We were blessed to be one of 500 schools in the country to participate. What the two of them came up with is nothing short of amazing. This was something they tackled on top of all of their AP work for me and the rest of their academic and extracurricular responsibilities. I am incredibly proud.

“This was really a team effort. Woods technology teacher Mr. Scarmack helped make the platforms for Grace’s shoes and helped with cutting down some of the wood scraps to make the cityscape for Mallory, and Miss Lockso wrote an impact statement on how winning would transform our program, school, and community.”

Vans will be announcing the top 50 designs on May 4. The public will then be able to vote on their favorite.

The winning school will receive $50,000 for their art program.