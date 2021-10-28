Hubbard aluminum supplier looking to hire, offering $4,000 bonus until this weekend

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – “Help wanted” and “now hiring” signs continue to be everywhere, some also talk about a bonus. One Trumbull County company is offering a bonus that stretches up to $4,000. We talked with them about the hiring environment and such a large bonus.

Ellwood Aluminum can put together some round billets and square slabs, weighing thousands of pounds. The company knows the hiring environment is light, so it’s bringing out a big bonus to help.

“The $4,000 bonus is to get people in here, take a look at us and see what we have to offer,” said the company’s Pat Callihan.

Ellwood needs more workers so it can get to producing 150 million pounds of aluminum a year, which goes into planes, truck wheels or casts for molds. It’s hiring skilled trades workers but also casting operators, an entry-level position.

“So as long as you have a high school diploma, you come in here, we’ll hire you and we’ll train you for any skill levels that you need,” Callihan said.

Ellwood also offers apprentice programs to become an electrician or millwright.

It has four engineers who used a tuition reimbursement program for their training.

Ellwood heats aluminum to 1,300 degrees and casts it in a pit that can stretch 30 feet deep. It starts with big blocks, including one 50 inches thick, 96 inches wide and 12 feet long, weighing 100,000 pounds.

“So that’s the world’s biggest cross-section slab right now. So we like big things here,” Callihan said.

Ellwood takes scrap aluminum and turns it into something useful. It’s a 100-year-old company with 10 facilities across the USA.

It’s using that big bonus to catch people’s attention to understand the tremendous opportunity.

“But we’re also a brand new startup facility, Ellwood Aluminum, so you’re coming in at the ground level. So we’ll develop the skills for you that you can grow into higher-level positions,” Callihan said.

Ellwood Aluminum’s hiring event is on Friday from noon to 5 p.m and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.

The plant is located at 7158 Hubbard Masury Road in Hubbard.

If you go to the hiring event, expect an interview and you can tour the plant. Some job offers will be made on the spot.

You can also apply through their website at www.EllwoodAluminum.com.

Friday and Saturday are the last days to get the $4,000 bonus. Half is paid after 90 days and the other half after six months.