HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – With the snowstorm leaving many kids home from school, some adults wanted to do something that would make it a little fun for them.
Julie Altawil is on the Howland Board of Education. She said she wanted to do something fun for the kids so she decided to have a snowman contest.
The contest is open until Friday, and the winner will get free pizza. There are some guidelines for it:
- You have to attend or live in the Howland Local School District
- You must “like” the “Julie Altawil with Howland Board of Education” Facebook page.
- Have your child/children build a snowman. Write their first names on a piece of paper and put 2022 on the paper.
- Take a picture of your child/children holding the paper standing next to their snowman.
- Message Julie the picture in which she will post to share with others.
- Friday, she will enter all the names on a wheel and the winner will be selected at random.