HOWLAND TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A worker at a business in Howland Township was taken to the hospital after being overcome with an odor.

It happened about 12:04 p.m. on Monday at the Phantom Fireworks facility on Larchmont Avenue.

Crews on the scene said the sprinkler system was being flushed and emitted a rancid smell, which overcame the employee.

The building was evacuated.

The worker was taken to the hospital to get checked out.