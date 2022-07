HOWLAND TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Howland’s Assistant Fire Chief Jim Sapp has taken his last ride home from the job.

Sapp stepped off the ladder truck and into a new chapter of his life. He officially retired Friday.

For the last five years, Sapp has been the assistant fire chief in Howland. Prior to that, he worked for the Youngstown Fire Department.

In total, he’s served almost 35 years in public safety.