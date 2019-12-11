Howland trustees to talk about possibility of portions of township becoming Niles

There are plans to annex parts of Weathersfield and Howland townships into the City of Niles

HOWLAND TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – There are plans to try to entice landowners to annex into the City of Niles. In return, they’ll get better rates on their utilities. But one community is concerned about the proposal.

Howland Township trustees are meeting Wednesday evening to talk about the possibility of this big change.

In November, Niles passed an ordinance saying it would be in the city’s best interest to annex parts of Weathersfield and Howland townships that border Niles and use the city’s utilities, including water, sewer and electric.

Weathersfield trustees met Tuesday night and were not happy with the idea of being annexed.

We will be in the meeting with Howland trustees to see what they think about the plan. Check back here for updates.