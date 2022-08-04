HOWLAND TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A truck driver from Howland is celebrating a major safety milestone.

Joseph Gentile has been driving for ABF Freight for more than 27 years. On January 1, Gentile reached 3 million miles without a preventable accident during his time with the company.

Gentile says overall he has 4 million miles accident-free. He drove for other companies in the decade prior to working for ABF.

“I just listened to the advice of the older drivers and you know, just never really took that many chances. Just kind of minded my Ps and Qs and never got that much in a hurry,” Gentile said.

Gentile says the key to staying safe is being aware of your surroundings and obeying speed limits.

When asked about retirement, he says it’ll be sooner rather than later.