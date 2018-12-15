Howland Tiger Food Backpack program sends kids home with food to get through weekends Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) - A team of volunteers has made it their mission to ensure children in need at Howland's Elementary Schools don't go hungry on the weekends.

When Lannie Mease started the Howland Tiger Food Backpack program five years ago, the group was able to provide bags of food for kids in need in just one grade level.

Now they're serving kindergarten through fifth grade at Howland Local Schools and the program just keeps growing.

"We try and make it kid-friendly and as nutritious as we can," said Lannie Mease, the founder of Howland Tiger Food Backpack program.

Lannie Mease and her team of volunteers spend Thursday evenings during the school year at Howland United Methodist Church packing bags of food.

"We packed 189 bags to be delivered today," she said.

Loading them up in cars the next morning, before heading off to the schools.

"These are kids who may not have food on the weekends at all," Mease said.

Enlisting a little extra help from the fire department and school resource officer with Friday's deliveries.

But each week, volunteers place the bags filled with breakfasts, lunches, dinners, and snacks, enough food to make it through the weekend, inside their lockers.

"I think that we didn't realize maybe a few years ago, quite a few years ago that wasn't an issue but as we've gone on through and as time goes on, we find that it is an issue," said Jennifer Stephenson, principal of H.C. Mines Elementary School.

The number of students they help just keeps growing.

They've gone from one grade level to six and beginning in January will be adding about 20 more students when they start delivering to sixth graders at the middle school.

"Just grown and grown and you know just a good way to be sure our kids have food on the weekends," Mease said.

The program costs about $35 a year. They apply for grants when they can but otherwise rely solely on donations.

"It's amazing actually we know it's god-based because the money we don't have a problem with it so that's just fantastic," Mease said.

Mease says they do hope to be able to provide bags to seventh and eighth graders one day too.

Anyone who would like to donate can visit their website. You can also mail a check to the church, at 730 Howland Wilson Rd, Warren, OH 44484, C/O Howland Tiger Food Backpack Program.