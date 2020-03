Alisa Santee and Carolyn Sovich wanted to do their part to keep spirits high

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Another fun activity in the midst of the pandemic.

Two Howland middle school teachers dressed up as unicorns and walked down Bayberry Drive on Sunday.

They did it to greet some of their students stuck in quarantine.

