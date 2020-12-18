Howland students show appreciation for local health care workers with free meals

Students also recorded a video, along with the Howland Middle School choir, and sent that out to local health care centers

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Health care workers in Trumbull County received a special delivery on Friday.

The Student Senate at Howland Middle School partnered with Outback Steakhouse and brought more than 100 meals to employees at St. Joseph Warren Hospital and Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

Teachers said this was the students’ idea. They decided that they would like to buy lunch for some of the healthcare workers and put everything together

“It’s definitely a touching thing. You know, this hasn’t been the easiest year for anybody, and so for students who are anywhere from 10 to 15 years old to step up to the plate and recognize other members of the community, that’s always an emotional type of thing, always a positive thing,” said Howland Middle School teacher Jeff Kamovitch.

The students were from grades 5 through 8.

