Howland students’ PSA on impact of addiction takes first prize in yearly contest

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The organization that investigates and catches drug criminals — the Trumbull Ashtabula Group (TAG) — holds a contest every year for public service announcements. For the third straight year, Howland High School’s multimedia class placed in the top three.

Zach Perez and Bobby Webber won first place for their video highlighting substance abuse, addiction and the consequences. Their video is through the eyes of a father addicted to drugs.

The teens felt other messages didn’t capture this emotion and they wanted to show it, along with how addiction affects the people behind the addict.

“This isn’t only just about the addict that’s struggling. It also sees how it affects his kid as he’s struggling to fight his addiction,” Webber said.

First prize got a thousand dollars for the school, which will help the multimedia class.

“There’s so many people that have unique ideas and I feel like with this money, we could advance them and give them the stuff to pursue their ideas,” Perez said.

The PSA is up for a regional award now.