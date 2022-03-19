HOWLAND TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — Runners and walkers in Howland put their best foot forward and helped out their school district on Saturday.

The first-ever Tiger Day 5K took place Saturday morning at Howland High School.

Runners were able to participate in either a one-mile fun run or a 5K race.

The race was hosted by Partners Advocating and Working for Students, or PAWS for short.

It served as the kickoff event for the Howland Local School’s latest campaign to expand the track’s six-lane straightaway to eight lanes, along with resurfacing and upgrading track and field equipment and facilities.

“It’s one of those things that we’re excited, we’ve been able to get, obviously, the stadium done with our community’s help and we’ve been able to get the front parking lot in our school and the tennis courts so there’s a lot of improvements here that we’re trying to do to keep our older schools up to speed for our students and our staff,” said Howland Local Schools superintendent Kevin Spicher.

Since it was formed three years ago, PAWS has given approximately 350-thousand dollars to the district. The money has gone to various upgrades to the gymnasium and turf field, along with purchasing a digital message board.