Howland students get civics lesson with mock election

All the students in the school are given the chance to vote

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Students at Howland Middle School got a lesson in democracy Friday with mock elections.

All the students in the school are given the chance to vote, choosing between Donald Trump and Joe Biden for president.

Different classes represent different states in the Electoral College. Some students voting in this mock election will be eligible to cast a real ballot in 2024.

“Our eighth graders right now will be able to vote in the next election if they are 18 by November of that year,” said history teacher Megan Sullivan. “A lot of them are getting good information about that to be knowledgeable to be able to vote in the next election.”

Teachers say this is a great way for students to get an up-close view of how the voting process works.

More headlines from WKBN.com: