HOWLAND TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Howland police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured, including a 17-year-old.

The call came in just after 8 p.m. Monday night.

According to Howland Police Chief Nick Roberts, a vehicle was sitting in the parking lot of Kozy Kitchen at the corner of Overland Avenue and Elm Road NE when another vehicle reportedly pulled up and began shooting before taking off.

Police said two people were shot, both in the leg. They were taken to the hospital but their conditions are not known at this time.

No arrests have been made yet and police are still investigating.

The street was blocked off while police searched for evidence. At least 10 evidence markers could be seen in the parking lot.