Howland seniors clean up township’s ‘Golden Triangle’

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Students and local leaders spent the day cleaning up trash along main roads in Howland Township’s “Golden Triangle” on Wednesday.

Township officials say the industrial area in the northwest portion of town is a hot spot for littering, especially along the rail line.

It’s all part of the senior class’ Day of Service.

About 30 students came out, put gloves on, and cleaned up everything from needles to bottles.

“We can just see all the stuff that is in the ditches and just isn’t a good feeling,” said Senior Alivia Whistler.

Lunch was provided for the student volunteers.

This is the fourth year that they have helped out.