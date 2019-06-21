Howland police will stop using speed cameras next month

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – At least one local police department won’t be using its handheld speed cameras once a new state law goes into effect next month. Howland Police Chief Nick Roberts said they’ll be discontinuing the program as of July 3.

That’s when the state’s new transportation law starts.

Under the law, dollars collected in fines from the cameras would be subtracted from any money going to the jurisdiction by way of the local government fund.

Roberts said it’s not worth having to make up the local government fund with the speed cameras.

He said since his department began using the speed cameras, accidents in the township have dropped about 16%.