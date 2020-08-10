Howland police warn residents about potential citation scam

According to police, one resident received an emailed traffic citation for speeding

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Howland police are warning residents in the township about a potential scam to look out for in their email.

According to police, one Howland resident got an emailed traffic citation for speeding.

In the email, it said the violation must be paid through the EasyPay Center. It also said the resident could contest the citation by clicking a link to contact the local department of motor vehicles.

Howland police said this is a scam and no citations issued by their department are sent through email.

They urge residents to not click on the links and to delete the email if they get it.

