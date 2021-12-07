Howland police warn of man trying to get into cars

Police are warning residents in a Howland neighborhood about a man who was trying to get into vehicles in the area.

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are warning residents in a Howland neighborhood about a man who was trying to get into vehicles in the area.

Surveillance video captured images of the man in the Foxcroft neighborhood, according to a post on the Howland Police Department’s Facebook page.

Police said the man was driving a four-door pickup truck.

Those who recognize the man are asked to contact the Howland Police Department at 330-856-5555 and ask to speak with a detective. Tips can also be made by sending a private message to the department’s Facebook page.

Police warn residents to lock their vehicles and report any suspicious activity.

