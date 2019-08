Surveillance footage captured the suspects in the area of Valacamp Avenue SE on Aug. 14

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Howland police are looking for two suspects in a theft earlier this month.

Surveillance footage captured the suspects outside of some vehicles in the area of Valacamp Avenue SE on Aug. 14.

If anyone has information on this theft, contact the Howland police department’s detective bureau at 330-856-5555 or their Facebook page.